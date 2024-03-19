A four bedroom home in rural Sheffield has become the latest seven-figure property to be listed for sale on the local housing market.

Located in Marsh Lane, the spacious, modern home has four large double bedrooms and three bathrooms with lovely contemporary finishes. It has been listed by Saxton Mee on the property website Zoopla for £1,400,000.

The biggest eye-catcher on this remarkable country property is the expansive rear garden. Being in a rural location, the green lawn stretches some distance and is lined with large trees.

The very same garden lawn wraps around the stone-built home bringing you back to the front door where you enter into the main hallway.

The ground floor consists of a bright living room, a small w.c, and the spacious open plan kitchen/dining room. Enormous windows in both the living room and kitchen area bring in a lot of light.

The first floor features three of the four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The bedroom on the northwest side of the property features a modern shower en-suite - a larger bathroom is situated between the other two bedrooms on the other side.

The master bedroom is very unique. Found on the second floor, where the only other room is a spacious shower en-suite, the master has a large bedroom space, but then leads into an office/bathroom area - where an enormous, triangular, floor-to-ceiling window provides stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

1 . Seven-figure listing This stunning modern home is listed for sale for £1,400,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The property features a lot of very large windows, which brings in an abundance of natural light. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

3 . Entrance hall The "contemporary steel and oak" staircase works its way up to the amazing second floor. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen has an amazing modern finish. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales