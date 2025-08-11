This four-bedroom detached home on Stumperlowe Park Road, Fulwood, is on sale for £795,000, offering 1,780 sq. ft of beautifully reimagined space, complete with landscaped gardens and a location that puts both the city and the Peak District at the owners’ fingertips.

Originally built in 1961, the property has been thoughtfully extended and refurbished to a high standard, bringing light and comfort into every corner.

The heart of the home is its impressive kitchen-diner and family space, where underfloor heating and expansive bifold doors frame the beautiful garden beyond.

The garden is a sanctuary of terraces, planting and even a water feature.

With a dedicated home office, a separate lounge, utility room, downstairs WC, there is no lack of space.

Upstairs, four generous double bedrooms share a showpiece bathroom, complete with a freestanding bath and walk-in shower.

There is also plenty of parking for three vehicles alongside garage storage.

Within walking distance of Nether Green Infant and Junior Schools and a short drive to Tapton School, the area also sits close to teaching hospitals, university campuses, and the boutique cafés of Nether Green and Broomhill.

The wild beauty of Forge Dam, Mayfield Valley, and the Peak Park are minutes away, making it a rare location where city life and countryside calm meet.