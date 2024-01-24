News you can trust since 1887
11 brilliant Sheffield photos of £415,000 family home in a private, contemporary, gated residential community

A four bedroom family home with a "cool, contemporary vibe" has been listed for sale for £415,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 24th Jan 2024, 13:02 GMT

The house, which is being sold through Whitehornes Estate Agents, is found within the private, gated community of Taptonville Head, just off Taptonville Road in Broomhill, Sheffield.

It is a big, bright home with over 1,000sq ft of floor space and three floors of accommodation. Almost every room is fitted with a large window and the master bedroom even benefits from a balcony.

The first floor consists of the first three bedrooms, including one with a modern en-suite. The landing will also provide access to a family bathroom, with a sink, toilet and shower/bath.

The master bedroom is the second floor. It is a very spacious bedroom, with extra storage space and, of course, the benefit of the balcony.

The open plan kitchen/diner and lounge offer an excellent heart to this family home, with plenty of spaces to relax and eat.

This unique home is found within a private, gated residential community in Broomhill. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes)

1. Exclusive community

This unique home is found within a private, gated residential community in Broomhill. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes)

A spacious, open plan area consisting of this lounge and the kitchen/diner form the bright heart of this home. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes)

2. Lounge

A spacious, open plan area consisting of this lounge and the kitchen/diner form the bright heart of this home. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes)

The kitchen fits the "cool, contemporary vibe" of the home. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes)

3. Kitchen

The kitchen fits the "cool, contemporary vibe" of the home. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes)

The kitchen/diner is backed by enormous windows, which feature doors to access the parking to the rear. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes)

4. Dining

The kitchen/diner is backed by enormous windows, which feature doors to access the parking to the rear. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes)

