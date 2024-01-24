The house, which is being sold through Whitehornes Estate Agents, is found within the private, gated community of Taptonville Head, just off Taptonville Road in Broomhill, Sheffield.

It is a big, bright home with over 1,000sq ft of floor space and three floors of accommodation. Almost every room is fitted with a large window and the master bedroom even benefits from a balcony.

The first floor consists of the first three bedrooms, including one with a modern en-suite. The landing will also provide access to a family bathroom, with a sink, toilet and shower/bath.

The master bedroom is the second floor. It is a very spacious bedroom, with extra storage space and, of course, the benefit of the balcony.

The open plan kitchen/diner and lounge offer an excellent heart to this family home, with plenty of spaces to relax and eat.

