11 brilliant Sheffield photos of £415,000 family home in a private, contemporary, gated residential community
A four bedroom family home with a "cool, contemporary vibe" has been listed for sale for £415,000
The house, which is being sold through Whitehornes Estate Agents, is found within the private, gated community of Taptonville Head, just off Taptonville Road in Broomhill, Sheffield.
It is a big, bright home with over 1,000sq ft of floor space and three floors of accommodation. Almost every room is fitted with a large window and the master bedroom even benefits from a balcony.
The first floor consists of the first three bedrooms, including one with a modern en-suite. The landing will also provide access to a family bathroom, with a sink, toilet and shower/bath.
The master bedroom is the second floor. It is a very spacious bedroom, with extra storage space and, of course, the benefit of the balcony.
The open plan kitchen/diner and lounge offer an excellent heart to this family home, with plenty of spaces to relax and eat.