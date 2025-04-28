Modern family home hits the market near River Rother with £280k guide price

A three bedroom house has come on the market on Deepwell Drive, Sheffield. Located within easy reach of Sheffield’s tram network and just three miles from Woodhouse train station, the property is being marketed as an ideal choice for first-time buyers, growing families or anyone seeking a well-connected home with green space close by.

Set across two floors, the house has been designed with comfort and functionality in mind. The ground floor features a spacious lounge with French doors opening onto the garden, creating a bright and airy living space perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

To the rear of the property is a modern kitchen-diner, complete with integrated appliances including a fridge freezer, dishwasher and washing machine. A downstairs W.C. adds extra practicality.

Upstairs, the home comprises three well-proportioned bedrooms.

The master benefits from its own en-suite shower room, while the second and third bedrooms offer flexibility for use as children’s rooms, guest accommodation or a home office.

A contemporary family bathroom serves the upper floor.

Outside, the property includes a double driveway with off-road parking for two vehicles and a generous lawned garden at the rear.

The outdoor space is described as a blank canvas, offering potential for landscaping, entertaining or family use.

The home is just a short distance from the River Rother, a historic waterway that winds through Rother Valley Country Park and played a key role in the area’s industrial past.

With riverside walks, country park access and Sheffield city centre all within reach, the location blends natural beauty with urban convenience.

This property is on the market with Purplebricks and can be viewed on their website.