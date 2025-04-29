This three-bedroom terraced house, on Holtwood Road, is situated within the Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough constituency.

The property boasts a prime location just a short stroll from one of the area’s much-loved parks, offering a blend of suburban tranquillity and city convenience.

Inside, the house has been thoughtfully designed with space and flexibility in mind. Generous room sizes and a neutral, contemporary décor throughout make it easy for new owners to add their personal touch.

The bright and airy living areas are ideal for both relaxing and entertaining, with large windows that flood the space with natural light.

The kitchen offers a clean, functional space ready for customisation, while the bedrooms are well-proportioned, offering plenty of room for wardrobes and desks.

The home’s bathrooms are also finished to a modern standard, making the property move-in ready.

With a park right on your doorstep, it’s perfect for families, dog owners, or anyone who enjoys an active, outdoor lifestyle.

Burngreave's local amenities and excellent transport links mean you’re never far from the best that Sheffield has to offer.

This property is on the market with Purplebricks, and you can take a look in further detail here.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . 3 bedroom terraced house Holtwood Road, Sheffield, S4 7BA Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . 3 bedroom terraced house Holtwood Road, Sheffield, S4 7BA Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . 3 bedroom terraced house Holtwood Road, Sheffield, S4 7BA Purplebricks Photo Sales