10 stunning Sheffield photos inside family home near Middlewood Park in a popular cul-de-sac location

Middlewood Park and Hillsborough Park are close by

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 7th Mar 2024, 06:52 GMT

A spacious and modern home near a popular Sheffield park has been listed for sale on the local housing market.

Found on Don Avenue in S6, the Zoopla listing for this home has a £300,000 guide price. It is close to numerous local amenities including transport links to the city centre in the Middlewood tram stop and Middlewood Park. The famous Hillsborough Park is also nearby.

The property has been brilliantly modernised inside and out. The garden has been transformed into an excellent seating area, perfect for hosting friends and family in warmer months.

The entrance hall moves seamlessly into the kitchen/diner, with a separate lounge found to the left of the front door.

Upstairs, the three bedrooms are accompanied by a single main bathroom. Every room benefits from a lot of natural light, all thanks to the large windows.

1. S6

2. Don Avenue

3. Hall

4. Kitchen

