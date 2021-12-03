Westgarth is a beautifully presented home, providing generous living accommodation over three floors.

Mega-mansion worth £2.25m with seven bedrooms and a music room goes on the market

Westgarth is a beautifully presented home, close to the edge of the Peak District, providing generous living accommodation over three floors and has a guide price starting at £2,225,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 5:15 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd December 2021, 5:24 pm

The house, on Belgrave Drive, Fulwood, is set in three quarters of an acre of stunning grounds and retains many of its original features while providing a flexible layout required by today's modern family.

It is being marketed by Redbrik and the brochure says features include four reception rooms including a study, music room and formal lounge with wood burning stove.

There is also separate second floor accommodation with fitted kitchen/diner, two bedrooms, shower room and storage.

For more details visit https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property/5-belgrave-drive-fulwood-s10/4/ or call 0114 399 0567.

1. Generous

The generous living/kitchen area has granite worktops and an Aga Stove.

Photo: Redbrik

2. Reception

There are four reception rooms including study, music room and formal lounge with wood burning stove.

Photo: Redbrik

3. Stunning

Set in three quarters of an acre of stunning grounds, the property retains many of its original features whilst providing a flexible layout required by today's modern family.

Photo: Redbrik

4. Impressive

The grounds are impressive and perfect for both entertaining and family time. Generous lawns, ornamental borders and mature trees provide a private setting in this much-coveted area. Ample off road parking, a double garage and generous storage throughout further enhance this exceptional home.

Photo: Redbrik

Peak District
