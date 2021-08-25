Many properties in Sheffield 'selling for £30k above asking price' according to estate agent

After a tumultuous two years due to Covid and Brexit, new research from Purplebricks has revealed that 45% of sellers in Sheffield sold their property for over the asking price.

The tech-led estate agent says 42% of those selling their home in Sheffield in the past two years did so because they were looking for a more peaceful way of life, a lifestyle change made possible by a combination of rising asking prices and high demand from prospective buyers.

The research, which looked at the motivations of UK adults who have sold their home in the last two years, also revealed that 42% sold their home in order to change their lifestyle and a quarter wanted a completely different type of home.

Home buyers in Sheffield have also clearly been keen to move quickly - 36% of sellers received an offer within just one week of putting their home on the market and 55% accepted an offer on their home within just two weeks, demonstrating just how busy the Sheffield property market is.

Perhaps in a bid to make their search for a more peaceful lifestyle a reality, a quarter moved to the countryside or seaside - although 45% still wanted to move to suburbia. Despite sellers' desire to change their lifestyles, however, most did not move far - 48% only moved 50 miles or less from their previous home.

Home offices, gardens and allotments soar in popularity as more than half purchased a home with more space and square footage.

The survey says 28% purchased a property with a home office and 19% looked for a home with two home offices, driven by the changes in working habits due to the pandemic. It adds 54% were looking for a bigger garden in their new home and 22% were looking for an allotment or somewhere they could grow vegetables.

Detached homes were the most sought after property type, with 22% of sellers choosing to move into detached houses, closely followed by semi-detached at 20%.

Philip Price, territory operator in Sheffield for Purplebricks, said: “The events of the past 18 months have made many of us consider a change of lifestyle. This is one of the factors that has contributed to the highly dynamic, fast-paced property market we have seen in recent months.

"Our research shows that the confidence we can see among those selling their properties is entirely justified, with highly motivated buyers keen to move quickly with many looking to achieve a more peaceful lifestyle. Now is the perfect time for sellers to make their dreams a reality when it comes to purchasing their ideal home.”

Purplebricks picked five Sheffield area properties for sale for those looking for a change in lifestyle.

