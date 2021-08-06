Look inside this stunning £1.25m Georgian home with stables in beautiful Peak District setting

Dale Brook House is a handsome country manor house, steeped in history with a host of original features.

The house on Baslow Road, Eastmoor, Chesterfield, is enviably private and is complete with grounds around one-acre, with a further enclosed 4-acre paddock in a separate parcel with vehicle access.It is for sale with Fine and Country and the brochure says: “It is reported to date back to the 1600's with later Victorian additions. The wealth of original features have been sympathetically and meticulously restored creating a timeless and stylish family home.

"Highlights being the stunning windows with glazing bar sashes some with shuttered reveals, original plaster cornicing and grand fireplaces with imposing stone surrounds. The rooms sizes are excellent boasting five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

"The beauty of this home is further enhanced by a collection of impressive reception areas, the total accommodation of which extends to over 3,500 sq ft.“The equestrian facilities too are impressive with three large stone constructed stables, beautifully maintained including a spacious tack room with full washing facilities together with a large hay store next to the house. The further separate tree lined 4-acre paddock has further potential and opportunity to expand the equestrian if so desired, subject to necessary consents.”The brochure adds: “This is an amazing opportunity to acquire a stunning property on the outskirts of the sought-after Derbyshire village of Baslow. Located in a secluded rural setting with stunning views over the Peak District, yet within easy commuting distance to the local market towns of Bakewell, Chesterfield and Matlock as well as the cities of Derby and Sheffield.”

It says the M1 is just 20 minutes away and Chesterfield train station about 15 minutes away.

The brochure adds: “This is a truly spectacular and historic country home not to be missed.”

The seller’s insight says: "My father actually owned a property and some land not far from here so we were very familiar with the area and it's an absolutely stunning location, so when we happened upon Dale Brook House we jumped at the chance to live here.

"The property is enveloped by glorious open countryside that's owned by the Chatsworth Estate, so the views will never be spoilt, and the house itself, although in a bit of a sorry state when we found it, is absolutely beautiful. It was originally built in 1604 and it began life as a rather modest dwelling, however over time it has been sympathetically enlarged and it's now a lovely big family home.""The location was a major selling point, but the wealth of potential that we could see in the house itself was also a huge draw.

"We decided to strip it right back with the aim of sympathetically restoring it to its former glory, but at the same time making it a house that would be very conducive to modern family life, and we couldn't be more pleased with the results. It was a real voyage of discovery as we uncovered lots of the stunning original features, including the big old fireplaces and even a secret door!”

Manor house The brochure says: "Dale Brook House is a stunning example of a handsome country manor house, in the incomparable setting of the wonderful countryside of the Peak District National Park."

Drawing room The striking drawing room is elegant and the focal point is the magnificent fireplace with raised stone hearth and open dog grate.

Natural light The contemporary décor of the drawing room is flooded by natural light through wooden sliding sash windows with shuttered reveals.

Dining room The brochure says: " From the plaster corning to the most stunning and grand fireplace surround this is a perfect room for casual family gatherings or elegant entertaining."