Set on Kenwood Road, the stone-built detached home has been lovingly restored by its current owners, blending Victorian charm with modern living across nearly 4,000 sq. ft of space.

Behind the double-door entrance, a light-filled hallway leads to three elegant reception rooms, with bay and sash windows overlooking mature gardens.

The ‘blue room’ offers a cosy space to unwind, while the rear reception is perfect for reading or relaxing.

At the heart of the home is a modern Keller kitchen with bifold doors opening onto a landscaped garden - ideal for family gatherings.

A utility room and downstairs W.C. complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, two with stylish en-suites, plus a contemporary family bathroom.

The top floor hosts a spacious studio suite, previously used as an AirB&B, with an open-plan lounge, dressing area and luxurious bathroom featuring twin sinks and a freestanding bath.

The property also has three cellars offering further potential, along with a driveway and detached garage.

The rear garden features a patio, an ornamental pond and outbuilding which make the space a key feature of the home.