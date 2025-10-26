Set on Kenwood Road, the stone-built detached home has been lovingly restored by its current owners, blending Victorian charm with modern living across nearly 4,000 sq. ft of space.
Behind the double-door entrance, a light-filled hallway leads to three elegant reception rooms, with bay and sash windows overlooking mature gardens.
The ‘blue room’ offers a cosy space to unwind, while the rear reception is perfect for reading or relaxing.
At the heart of the home is a modern Keller kitchen with bifold doors opening onto a landscaped garden - ideal for family gatherings.
A utility room and downstairs W.C. complete the ground floor.
Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, two with stylish en-suites, plus a contemporary family bathroom.
The top floor hosts a spacious studio suite, previously used as an AirB&B, with an open-plan lounge, dressing area and luxurious bathroom featuring twin sinks and a freestanding bath.
The property also has three cellars offering further potential, along with a driveway and detached garage.
The rear garden features a patio, an ornamental pond and outbuilding which make the space a key feature of the home.
Located within walking distance of Sheffield city centre and a short drive from the Peak District, Nether Edge was named one of The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Live in 2024, known for its leafy streets, strong community and independent shops.