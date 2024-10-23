Crucible Homes estate agents have just listed this ‘immaculate’ home in Sheffield on Zoopla with an asking price of £375,000.

Located on Abbot Meadow in Sothall, this three-bed detached bungalow is described as “larger than average”, and “beautifully presented”.

The estate agents say the home has been “dramatically improved” by its current owner which needs to be fully appreciated by an in-person viewing.

You enter the property through the modern kitchen, which has an integrated oven, hob, extractor fan and fridge. From here you step into the spacious living and dining room with plenty of room for family gatherings.

This then leads into the stunning sunroom that overlooks the rear garden, and a separate utility room.

The three double bedrooms are described as “good sized”, and there is a shower room with a shower, a toilet, sink and bidet.

At the front of the home is a paved driveway providing off road parking for multiple vehicles and a detached brick built garage. To the rear is a beautiful private garden with a patio area and a lawned space, surrounded by greenery.

Just a short walk from the home is Rother Valley Country Park which covers 750 acres of land, and has three lakes. Sothall also has local amenities such as shops, a gym, a GP practice and dentist, and it is close to Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

To find out more about this property, please click here. Meanwhile, scroll down to see photos from inside this home.

