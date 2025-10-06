Tucked away in the quiet hamlet of Brightholmlee, just 10 miles from Sheffield city centre, a magnificent 17th-century farmhouse has come up for sale.

On the market with Alexander Jacob for £1,475,000, Snell House Farm offers the kind of rural tranquillity that feels a world away from the city’s bustle, yet remains within easy reach of its amenities.

Set within the Peak District National Park, the seven-bedroom detached home sits on an extraordinary 20 acres of protected grazing land, offering buyers the chance to own a piece of local history with modern-day luxury.

Dating back more than three centuries, this imposing period farmhouse has been lovingly restored and carefully reimagined for contemporary living.

The renovation has preserved its wealth of original character - from exposed beams and vaulted ceilings to intricate stonemasonry - while adding architectural features that bring drama and light to every corner.

At the heart of the main residence is an exceptional open-plan living space, where a large arched window (once the barn’s entrance) floods the room with daylight and frames idyllic countryside views.

The room’s soaring ceiling and mezzanine gallery create an impressive sense of scale, blending the farmhouse’s rustic roots with bold modern design.

The property is currently arranged as two dwellings - the farmhouse and the barn - each brimming with charm and individuality.

This flexible layout offers scope for multi-generational living or a home business, and The Barn currently generates a substantial rental income.

Inside the main farmhouse, the design flows effortlessly between the contemporary kitchen-diner, a warm and welcoming family lounge, and the showpiece living room framed by its distinctive arched window.

The kitchen is a masterclass in understated luxury, with wood shaker-style cabinetry, quartz worktops, twin Belfast sinks and integrated Bosch and Neff appliances, including slide-and-hide ovens and a wine fridge.

Across its three storeys, the farmhouse offers three luxury bedroom suites, each with its own dressing area and spa-like en suite.

The master suite stands out for its vaulted ceiling, exposed beams, and glass-panelled elevation overlooking the living room below.

A handmade oak staircase leads to a mezzanine landing, where light pours in through the barn window.

The Barn, now a self-contained annexe, continues the theme of period character meeting contemporary flair.

It offers a bright living room with a log-burning stove, an elegant breakfast kitchen, and a vaulted upper floor with exposed beams and a mezzanine en suite complete with a freestanding roll-top bath.

With four bedrooms, a family shower room, and a second floor designed to capture every ounce of the building’s heritage, it’s easy to see why the annexe has been so successful as a rental property.

Beyond the walls of both dwellings lies a lifestyle steeped in nature.

The home sits behind remote-controlled gates, with a sweeping gravel driveway leading to ample parking, a southerly-facing terrace, and a stable block — perfect for equestrian enthusiasts.

There’s also a dedicated home office fitted with power and water, ideal for remote work or a home-based business.

The land itself, around 20 acres of scenic Peak District pasture, surrounds the farmhouse with views of rolling hills and wildlife-rich meadows.

The property’s natural water source, combined with its energy-efficient upgrades — including a new boiler, high-performance insulation and an EPC rating of C — make it as practical as it is picturesque.

Despite its peaceful setting between three reservoirs, Snell House Farm is well connected.

The nearby Wharncliffe Side Primary School recently earned a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating, and Bradfield School remains one of the area’s most sought-after secondaries.

For commuters, Sheffield city centre lies less than 10 miles away, and a 25 minute drive - offering restaurants, shopping, and excellent transport links.