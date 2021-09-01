Look at this stunning Sheffield house with landscaped gardens and roof terraces for sale at £1.25million

Springfield, on Ecclesall Road South, Ecclesall, has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms. It is on the market with Haus estate agent and is listed on Zoopla.

The property brochure says the house is set in fabulous landscaped gardens with a gated, secure intercom entry system. There is a dual aspect living room, formal dining room, dining kitchen, utility room, games room, downstairs WC and home office on the ground floor.

On the second floor is a generous master bedroom suite, four further double bedrooms, a family bathroom and two roof terraces. There is no chain.

For details visit https://www.haushomes.co.uk/properties-for-sale/property/11082806-266-ecclesall-road-south-ecclesall-sheffield or call the agent on 0114 276 8868. The Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59439095/

Landscaped Springfield is a detached house in Ecclesall, set in fabulous landscaped gardens with a gated, secure intercom entry system.

Living room Wooden double doors open into the generously proportioned, dual aspect living room with feature fireplace, front facing bay window and rear facing tilt and slide patio doors.

Kitchen The kitchen has a range of base and wall units with integrated gas hob, extractor, double electric oven and dishwasher and opens into the dining area.

Games room This bright and airy games room has floor to ceiling windows and 3 sets of glazed doors to the side offering plenty of natural light and garden views.