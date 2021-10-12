Look at this incredibly desirable eco friendly house in Sheffield suburb for sale at £895,000

Like something from Channel 4’s Grand Design programme, the unique property is an impressively imposing three bed house which is in Oxspring Road, Penistone. It is for sale with Redbrik estate agent for £895,000 and the agent says the property is a family home.

The property brochure says: “Set beautifully into the landscape, this unique three bedroom family home combines modern living with an eco-friendly design in a stunning rural location.

"A fabulous example of sustainable house design and build, this stunning property has been created with great attention to detail and extensive use of renewable technology. The floor to ceiling windows allow natural light to flood into the living space.”

The property is freehold and is described as a link detached house – a name given to a residential property which doesn't share any common walls with another property but is 'linked' by its construction.

Features include the open plan living/dining space with a Rais wood burning stove. The bespoke kitchen has Gaggenau appliances alongside a Bulthaup island and cabinet.

There are three double bedrooms including a master with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe. There is also a wet room with a three piece suite.

The gated driveway is suitable for multiple vehicles and there is a car port. Other features include Luxal triple glazed windows and bi-fold doors. The property also boasts a fitted utility room and flexible space which could be a study or bedroom four

Outside, there is a wild flower green roof and meadow garden as well as a Millboard decked terrace.

The property has solar technology which help give it an energy rating of B. There is also zoned underfloor heating, Redbrik’s brochure says: “The property provides a generous open plan living and dining area, incorporating a bespoke Bulthaup kitchen island with Gaggenau appliances, a library area and a wood-burning stove.

"All the double bedrooms open out onto the decked terrace and enjoy the beautiful wildflower garden. There is flexibility for those looking to work from home with the additional study, which can become a fourth bedroom.

"Luxury suites and storage throughout further enhance this incredibly desirable home.”The property is a short drive from a host of pretty local towns and villages including Penistone, with its views over the Woodhead bypass and the Dark Peak, making the location much sought after.

Dry stone walls, small hamlets, and farms surrounded by fields and livestock are synonymous with the area.

Redbrik property consultant James Bridgland said: “It is a superb house. Contemporary and sustainable in an absolutely incredible setting. In over 20 years of doing this job, I can’t remember seeing anything remotely similar – the finish and the styling are amazing.”

The house is also close to the Peak National Park. For more details call Redbrik on 01144 461692 or visit the website https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property/oxspring-road-penistone-s36/

The property is listed on Zoopla https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59527413/?utm_source=v1%3A5bWFDybfWx7C7AGpeagt7mP3PgcqjuqJ&utm_medium=api

