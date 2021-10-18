Look at the stunning gardens of this detached Peak District bungalow for sale at £1.1m

The house is on Maynard Road and has lovely mature gardens to the front and back, a south west facing sun terrace, greenhouse and summer house.

Other features include an entrance hall/sitting room, drawing room with open plan dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, games/reception room and master bedroom with ensuite shower room.

There are three further double bedrooms, a family bathroom, off road parking and an integral double garage. The house is for sale with Cauldwell and Co and is listed on Zoopla.

The agent’s brochure says: “The property is approached up the private Maynard Road leading to a tarmac driveway and parking for several cars and a double garage.

"The property was subject to an extensive upgrade in 1997 with new kitchen and bathrooms installed by Smallbone of Devizes and has been very well maintained since.

"Steps lead up to a stone terrace to the front of the house and the sliding glass front doors.”It says on the upper level of the bungalow is an entrance hall/sitting room with large cupboard currently used a bar. A wide arch opens into the L-shaped, open plan drawing room and dining room with a large sitting area, stone fireplace with gas coal fire.

The brochure adds a wide arch opens into the large dual aspect dining area with stairs to one side downstairs. Off both areas are large, full length sliding glass doors onto a south west facing sun terrace.

"The kitchen/breakfast room is well fitted with a range of wall and base units and granite worktops incorporating a sink with an etched drainer,” says the brochure.

"A range of Neff appliances including an integral dishwasher and fridge/freezer. An inner hall off the entrance leads to the bedroom accommodation and at the end has a large walk-on store cupboard with access into the loft. To the rear are two double bedrooms each with fitted cupboards and overlooking the rear garden.

"To the front is a well fitted family bathroom with large panelled bath with mixer tap and hand held shower and a large inset mirror over, low level wc, hand basin set in marble topped vanity unit with cupboards below and above and inset mirror, there are two heated towel rails.

"The master bedroom overlooks the front garden and has a wall of fitted cupboards with inset display shelving, further cupboard and an ensuite shower room with large shower cubicle.

"The fourth double bedroom also overlooks the front garden and is currently used as an office.”On the lower level of the bungalow, stairs descend from the dining area to a large games/reception room which could also be used as a home office or cinema room. There is a large walk in cupboard and double door to the outside.The brochure says: “To the front of the house is an area of lawn with large, well-stocked borders planted with a variety of annuals. There a many mature shrubs and trees. To the rear is a further area of garden with manicured lawns and mature, well stocked flower borders.”

Call the agent on 01629 347912 or visit the Zoopla listing https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/branch/caudwell-and-co-matlock-23509/

