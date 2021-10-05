Look at the beautifully landscaped gardens of this Sheffield home with a guide price of £575,000

The four bed semi-detached house on Rushley Road, Dore, is described as superb and has a stunning interior - a must see, according to the agent.

It is for sale with Haus estate agent which says the property has been effectively extended and has a fabulous high-end fitted kitchen. It is also listed on Zoopla.

The property brochure says features include an open plan living kitchen with bi-fold doors, two feature fireplaces, a modern family bathroom and a sought-after location.

“An attractive and extended four bedroom, stone-built semi-detached house situated in the heart of Dore village,” says the brochure.

"Spacious accommodation on two floors with a ground floor rear extension to create a fabulous open plan living kitchen by Russell Hutton. Beautiful presentation with a light and airy interior measuring 1,769 sqft.

"Bi-Folding doors onto a landscaped generous size garden. Double driveway. Benefits from gas central heating run from a combination boiler and double glazing. Carpets included. Freehold.“On the ground floor is an entrance porch with tiled flooring. A further door opens into the reception hallway with solid oak flooring.”

There is a cloakroom/wc, access to a double cellar and a bay windowed lounge with feature limestone pillared fireplace with living flame effect gas fire. The family room has solid oak flooring and a feature Heta wood burning stove.

The brochure adds: "Stunning open plan dining/ kitchen with a range of fitted wall and base units by Kesseler with a two tone grey frontage, quartz worktops, breakfast bar and splashbacks.

"Siemens appliances including integrated oven, further combination microwave oven, dishwasher, freezer, larder style fridge, induction hob, space for a washing machine and separate tumble dryer within the unit range.

"Aluminium Bi-fold doors to the terrace and gardens, Amtico flooring, two Anthracite grey radiators, combination boiler within a bespoke unit, downlighters and three Velux windows.“On the first floor bedroom one boasts generous fitted wardrobes with sliding mirrored doors. Bedroom two has a front facing uPVC bay window and a range of fitted wardrobes. Bedroom three with pleasant views towards the garden. Bedroom four. Family bathroom with a modern white suite with full tiling, tiled flooring and downlighters.“Outside, there is front double side-by-side Indian stone driveway with access via a lockable gate to the rear garden. At the rear is a delightful, generous enclosed lawn with Indian stone terrace, the garden is laid to lawn with a timber shed to be included in the sale.“Rushley Road is a popular road well-served by local shops and amenities in the village, highly regarded local schools, parks and recreational facilities, public transport, including Dore train station, along with access to the city centre, hospitals, universities, and the Peak District.”

