The Grade II Listed property occupies over two acres of mature gardens and woodland.

More Hall, a 16th-century country house in Sheffield which sits on the edge of the Peak District, is on the market for just over £1million.

The property includes 2.2 acres of land, formed of mature gardens and woodland.

Built in 1573 by Mr Thomas More, the property has been a “stable reminder of fine English architecture throughout the years”, say estate agents eXp World UK.

It consists of several reception rooms, seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and various other storage rooms which are “prime for conversion”.

The ground floor of the property consists of a grand hallway, three reception rooms, a sitting room, dining room, library, a downstairs bedroom and a spacious kitchen.

The rear quarters provide a downstairs W.C, wash room, boiler room, various storage cupboards and a utility room leading to a rear courtyard.

The 16 images below, provided by Zoopla, show the property both internally and externally.

1 . Front of property Historically, the home is made up of separate quarters, with staff occupying the rear of the property. Photo Sales

2 . Lounge One of seven reception rooms, this lounge includes patio doors and exposed wooden beams. Photo Sales

3 . Library Another of the reception room is used as a library. This room also includes a feature fireplace. Photo Sales