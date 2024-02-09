A beautiful, modern three bedroomed home in a rural South Yorkshire village has been listed for sale at £750,000.

The property listing states this huge property is on a private, gated development dotted with similar properties, built in 2017.

The three bedrooms are all found on the first floor. The master bedroom has both a spacious dressing room and bright en-suite, and bedroom two also comes accompanied with an en-suite.

The ground floor features a huge triple garage, a play room, lounge, grand hall and the very versatile, open plan kitchen/living/dining/bar room.

The grounds and surrounding area are something else. The greenery stretches far beyond the boundaries of the home, but it is beautiful inside as well.

