Welcome to one of the most impressive homes currently on the market in Sheffield - a jaw-dropping six-bedroom, four-bathroom new build located on the exclusive Dore Road. Now reduced to £2.2 million, this is the last of two architect-designed, new build homes available.

Dore Road is among the most desirable address in the S17 postcode, where homes routinely fetch well over £1 million.

The area attracts high-profile residents - from Premier League footballers to local entrepreneurs.

The area has multiple Ofsted rated outstanding schools, and an inviting collection of independent shops and eateries. The excellent transport links also don’t hurt, including Dore & Totley station, which is just minutes away, offering direct trains to Manchester and Sheffield.

This detached family home offers nearly 5,500 square feet of living space. From the moment you step into the grand entrance, you’re greeted by light-filled interiors and attention to detail at every turn. With underfloor heating across two floors, solar panels and an air source heat pump - this home is as smart as it is stunning.

At the heart of the property lies a vast open-plan living/kitchen area, complete with a Siematic kitchen and Siemens integrated appliances, all sourced from luxury kitchen specialists, My Fathers Heart. There's also a separate utility room, a prep kitchen and not one but three reception rooms, offering plenty of space for entertaining or relaxing.

The principal suite has its own dressing room and a spa-like en-suite bathroom. And with five WCs, morning queues are a thing of the past.

Outside, you'll find a large enclosed south-facing garden, as well as driveway parking and a spacious garage. Built with longevity in mind, the home also comes with a 10-year new build ICW warranty.

