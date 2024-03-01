Last chance to buy new home at Barratt Homes’ development in Hatfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kings Lodge, which is located just a 15-minute drive from Doncaster town centre, has established itself as a popular development in the area. Boasting a range of two, three and four bedroom homes, Kings Lodge has been designed to cater to many of the various needs of the current-day house-hunter.

The popular development now only has nine properties remaining consisting of three and four bedroom homes. Prices for these final homes start from £205,000 for a three bedroom semi-detached home to £315,000 for a four bed detached house.

Kings Lodge is home to a thriving community, which is characterised by its picturesque surroundings, family-friendly atmosphere, and proximity to essential amenities. The prime location ensures that residents are well-connected to local transport links, including the M18 and M180, as well as being close to both ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ OFSTED-rated schools.

Residents also enjoy easy access to green spaces, including beautiful farmlands and the nearby quaint village centre, where there are an array of independent shops, cafes and pubs.

Hayley Mitchell, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Kings Lodge development, comments: “Since its launch in Doncaster, Kings Lodge has proven extremely popular and we’re thrilled to announce that there are now only a limited number of properties left available here.

“Kings Lodge is a welcoming community and has become a coveted destination for those seeking a perfect blend of modern living and natural beauty. The remaining homes at Kings Lodge are the last chance to secure your dream home in this exceptional development in Hatfield.”