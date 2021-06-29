Land with permission to build homes in Sheffield town to be auctioned
A corner plot of land in a Sheffield town is to be auctiuoned with a guide price of £130,000-£140,000.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:56 am
The land is next to The Dell, Belmont Drive, Stocksbridge and is a freehold corner site. There is full planning consent for two detached three bed houses.
It is in a popular location, within easy reach of Fox Valley and open countryside, says Mark Jenkinson which will auction the land online on July 13.
For details call 0114 276 0151 or visit https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions/