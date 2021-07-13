Land with permission to build homes in Sheffield town sold for £176,000

The land is next to The Dell, Belmont Drive, Stocksbridge and is a freehold corner site. There is full planning consent for two detached three bed houses.

It is in a popular location, within easy reach of Fox Valley and open countryside, says Mark Jenkinson which auctioned the land online today, July 13.

Belmont Drive runs off Victoria Road and the site is situated on the right hand side.