19 incredible Sheffield photos of five bedroom mega-home with huge play castle, bar and gym just outside city

It is found in a completely private, gated community in Killamarsh - a village just beyond the official borders of Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 29th Dec 2023, 05:03 GMT

An incredible five bedroom mega-mansion with a range of amazing features has been listed for sale in a village just beyond the Sheffield borders.

The home, located in the private, gated road of Ross Court, Killamarsh, is very, very big. The total floor area of the property is a huge 4,514 sq ft.

There are a range of amazing features including a bar, gym and a sunken swim spa pool, but few are as eye-catching as the enormous play castle in the rear garden. It features rope bridges and climbing frames, but also has two floors inside and electricity.

The five bedrooms are all doubles. There are three bathrooms, including the master en-suite, a family bathroom and a shared en-suite between two other bedrooms.

The incredible home is listed on Zoopla by agents Ewemove and has a guide price of £950,000.

This five bedroom home is just beyond the outskirts of Sheffield. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

You certainly don't see enormous play castles in the back garden very often. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The house is just enormous. This dining room is one of 12 rooms (including the double garage and gym) on the ground floor. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The large entrance hall and staircase will lead you upstair to the five large bedrooms. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

