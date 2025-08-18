Key workers get deposit boost to buy their own home in Rotherham

A scheme to enable key workers to get on the housing ladder in Rotherham has been expanded.

Barratt Redrow’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme, which gives up to £25,000 as a deposit, is now being offered to social workers, nursery workers, pharmacists, a larger cohort of NHS and care workers.

Originally launched to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service, the scheme now supports more key workers to afford a new home by helping to pay their deposit.

Amongst those benefitting are workers in the NHS, education sector, police force, fire service, Ministry of Defence, environmental service, National Highways, Transport Scotland & Transport for Wales, probation and prison services, local authorities, the RNLI, and foster carers, care home staff, social workers, nursery workers, pharmacists and Blue Light Card holders.

So far, the housebuilder has given support totalling £63m to key workers.

The scheme will be available at Redrow’s Poppy Fields development located off Moor Lane South in Rotherham.

Under the scheme, eligible key workers are offered £1,000 as a deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price. So, for example, on a home costing £250,000, key workers would qualify for a contribution of £12,500.

Steve Mariner, sales and marketing director at Barratt Redrow, said: “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme has already helped more than 3,700 buyers to purchase a low-carbon, energy-efficient home.

“While mortgage interest rates are starting to come down, many buyers are still struggling to get into a home that fits with their lifestyle. We’re now extending the scheme even further to ensure that those who provide essential frontline services can get into their own place.”

The development will eventually feature 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties: in a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.

To find out more about the scheme, visit: https://www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/key-worker-deposit-contribution