The top floor apartment in Brooklyn Works is on Green Lane in the heart of one of Sheffield’s most popular neighbourhoods.

It is on the market with Blundells, who say it is “beautifully presented” and features a lounge with French doors, creating a light and airy atmosphere, and a fully-fitted kitchen with wall and base units providing ample storage.

It also has two bedrooms, a primary double room and a second bedroom with fitted wardrobes, as well as a neutral, sizeable four-piece bathroom suite.

Brooklyn Works is within easy reach of Sheffield city centre with excellent transport links. The area has award-winning restaurants including the Cutlery Works, SALT, Grind Café and the Fat Cat pub with its award winning real ales.

Walks along the river, an up-and-coming location with a quirky range of property styles, independent local businesses and an excellent vibe, all add to its desirability, Blundells says.

1 . Two-bed flat in the iconic Brooklyn Works on Green Lane, Kelham Island. Blundells Photo Sales

2 . Spacious Lounge Two-bed flat in the iconic Brooklyn Works on Green Lane, Kelham Island. | Blundells Photo Sales

3 . Fully fitted kitchen Two-bed flat in the iconic Brooklyn Works on Green Lane, Kelham Island. | Blundells Photo Sales