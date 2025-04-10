Jones Homes celebrates 25 years of housebuilding in Treeton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jones Homes is celebrating 25 years of housebuilding in Treeton as the company nears the end of a construction project which has delivered more than 400 new homes in the village across four developments.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder has built the final new homes at Beaumont Grange, a collection of 94 houses which comprises its fourth development to be completed in the village since the turn of the millennium.

Jones Homes initially built new homes at Beaumont Park in Treeton, after securing planning permission in 1998. Since then, the company has also completed 92 homes at Arundel Park and 13 homes at Wood Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beaumont Grange, off Wood Lane, featured three, four and five-bedroom properties, with 23 of the homes provided as affordable housing. Nine of these were starter homes, made available to purchase at a discount to their open market value.

• A street scene at Beaumont Grange – the fourth development Jones Homes has built in Treeton in the past 25 years.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are very proud to be celebrating an association with Treeton which spans a quarter of a century. This is a wonderful, warm community and it is lovely to see that all four developments have integrated seamlessly into village life.

“Our reputation for building top-quality properties has attracted local people and buyers from further afield, while the sought-after location – with village amenities on the doorstep, yet with Rotherham, Sheffield and the M1 just a short drive away – has also convinced people to make Treeton their home.”

The final two homes – a three and a four-bedroom design – are for sale at Beaumont Grange, where construction work is now completed.

For more information, visit jones-homes.co.uk.