Is lateral-living the future? We bet you'll think so after seeing these absolutely awesome Sheffield apartments

Could you see yourself living in one of these beautiful Sheffield apartments? Whiteley Quarters, Sefton Road, Fulwood

Whiteley Quarters

Built using locally sourced natural stone, Whiteley Quarters is a brand new, high-class development of just four apartments, situated in one of Sheffield's premier locations; a stone's throw from local walks through Whiteley Woods and the Porter Valley. Set back within private gated grounds, each three-bedroom property offers a stunning lateral living space, which provides flexible accommodation for eating, entertaining and relaxing. Increased height bi-fold doors lead out onto a south facing garden or covered balcony.

Ridgemount, Ivy Park Road

Ridgemount is a bespoke gated development of just 10 three and four-bedroom executive apartments, located on Ivy Park Road in the heart of the Ranmoor. Each luxury property is finished to the very highest specification, with Beckermann kitchens, contemporary living spaces, stunning Porcelenosa bathrooms and private balconies or terraces. There is secure gated parking and all residents will be able to enjoy the magnificent roof garden with far reaching views.

Beauchief Grove

An absolutely fabulous two double bedroomed luxury apartment. Forming part of this unique landmark, stone built detached former hotel the apartment has been finished to an exceptionally high end and bespoke standard throughout and forms part of the original building. Being one of the very few apartments to offer two private designated secure parking spaces this sensational apartment will appeal hugely to those looking to downsize along with the professional couple or singleton. With secure video access along with a lift to the apartment sets the standard in design and finish and must be viewed internally to be fully appreciated. Ideally placed within a stone's throw from the Peak district, Dore train station and served by regular public transport the property in brief comprises lift access, hallway, stunning open plan living, dining kitchen, two double bedroom converted luxury apartment, the second currently used as a sitting room and two bathrooms. The Beauchief Hotel is one of Sheffield's most ionic buildings, steeped in history and holding fond memories for many of the city's residents. Originally built in 1900 as the Abbeydale Station Hotel, the building served travellers passing through the local railway station. The station sat on the Sheffield to London line, serving Beauchief and Woodseats and provided excellent links to surrounding areas, including Chesterfield. It went through numerous name changes and became the Beauchief Station in 1914. The Beauchief is an exclusive new development of luxury apartments and detached houses a statement in Luxury Living. The historic building has been sympathetically converted into six grand apartments, retaining many period features.

Beauchief Grove, Beauchief

KenwoodCourt