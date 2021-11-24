It reveals which cities are the most into home decorating and Sheffield finished third, beating London, Leeds and Manchester. The steel city was topped only by Norwich and Birmingham.

The survey used search volumes for interior and home related terms, filming location data for popular home TV shows, number of established interior designers residing in each area and the retailers own internal sales data.

Is this modern bathroom interior design your cup of tea?

Home furnishings retailer Terrys found that because lockdowns caused most of us to spend more time at home, the UK became more interior-mad than ever before, with some now even using their homes to earn money through the likes of Pinterest and Instagram.

Norwich was named number one due to an abundance of professional interior designers local to the area. It was closely followed closely by Birmingham in second place and Sheffield in a respectable third.

When it comes to the battle of the counties, Yorkshire took top spot, with Sheffield, Leeds and York all making the top 10 list.

Terrys resident interior designer Rebecca Challinor said: “We’ve seen a huge surge in demand for homeware over the past 18-months, with more people than ever updating their living spaces to be both more comfortable and multi-functional.