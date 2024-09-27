According to the listing with Redbrik, the four bedroom home is found in the “sought-after village of Holmesfield” in North Derbyshire - a short distance from Dronfield and Sheffield.

It is said to be “truly outstanding” throughout with “luxury” bath and shower rooms and “stunning views” across the surrounding countryside.

The ground floor, which consists of a lounge, hallway, porch, kitchen/diner, utility room and garage, is “flooded with natural light from the generous glazing and bi-fold doors to the rear”.

An open plan design in the kitchen space is “ideal” for family time and the living room has a “stunning feature fireplace”.