Inside 'truly outstanding' £1,400,000 near Sheffield with 'STUNNING FEATURE FIREPLACE'

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Sep 2024, 06:01 BST

An enormous detached home in a rural town outside of Sheffield has been listed for sale at £1,400,000.

According to the listing with Redbrik, the four bedroom home is found in the “sought-after village of Holmesfield” in North Derbyshire - a short distance from Dronfield and Sheffield.

It is said to be “truly outstanding” throughout with “luxury” bath and shower rooms and “stunning views” across the surrounding countryside.

The ground floor, which consists of a lounge, hallway, porch, kitchen/diner, utility room and garage, is “flooded with natural light from the generous glazing and bi-fold doors to the rear”.

An open plan design in the kitchen space is “ideal” for family time and the living room has a “stunning feature fireplace”.

Two bedrooms can be found on the first floor, along with a bathroom, whilst the final two bedrooms are on the second floor and both come with en-suites.

1. Rural location

2. Kitchen

3. Dining area

4. Lounge

