Inside the three-bed Sheffield cottage full of potential for £210,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 4th Nov 2025, 16:41 GMT

Take a look inside this three bedroom mid-terrace full of potential for the right buyer.

Just off Manchester Road and moments from Tapton Secondary School, this three-storey mid-terrace cottage on Tapton Bank offers space, character and a chance to create a dream home in one of Sheffield’s most sought-after spots.

Step inside to find a bright lounge with plenty of natural light.

An inner hallway leads to a separate dining room - ideal for family meals or entertaining friends.

From here, you’ll find access to a cellar, perfect for storage or a potential conversion, subject to planning.

At the back, the fitted kitchen opens onto a private courtyard.

With a few modern touches, this could become the heart of the home - a light and airy space for cooking and socialising.

Upstairs, the first floor has two good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom with both bath and separate shower.

The top floor holds the master bedroom, spacious and full of character, with views across the rooftops of S10.

Outside, there’s a quiet rear courtyard which is low-maintenance and full of potential for outdoor dining.

Thhe home is within walking distance of local cafés, shops and excellent schools.

The city centre is just a short bus ride away, with good links across Sheffield and beyond.

Take a closer look here.

