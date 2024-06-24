Found in the popular S6 postcode area, Bankfield Road is in an excellent position for accessing amenities in Hillsborough and Malin Bridge and is close to a number of good local schools.

The house has been upgraded to “an exceptionally high standard” with the estate agents at Whitehornes adding there has been “no expense spared”.

The ground floor consists of an entrance hallway and the garage. The main accommodation starts on the first floor, where you enter into a large, open plan lounge/kitchen/diner.

You access the rear garden from the kitchen and find stairs to the second floor in the lounge area.

The three bedrooms and a bathroom are found on the second floor. Bedroom one is large and bright, with room for a double bed. The other two bedrooms are just across the small landing, with the bathroom in the middle.