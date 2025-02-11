The three bedroom home is found on Everton Road in Endcliffe and has a guide price of £340,000.
It is mere metres away from the beautiful Endcliffe Park - one of Sheffield’s most popular green spaces.
Additionally, the property has its own landscaped, private rear garden which is excellent for sitting, relaxing and enjoying a morning coffee in good weather.
The Zoopla listing says the house is “perfect for the professional couple or young family alike”.
It has a “newly fitted bathroom”, open plan kitchen/diner and blends the “character and charm” of the home’s history with a “cool contemporary vibe”.
For parents, the house is found within the catchment zones for some top schools including Porter Croft, Hunters Bar Junior School and High Storrs secondary.
The Peak District is also a short distance away for those who love to get out and about.