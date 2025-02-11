The three bedroom home is found on Everton Road in Endcliffe and has a guide price of £340,000.

It is mere metres away from the beautiful Endcliffe Park - one of Sheffield’s most popular green spaces.

Additionally, the property has its own landscaped, private rear garden which is excellent for sitting, relaxing and enjoying a morning coffee in good weather.

The Zoopla listing says the house is “perfect for the professional couple or young family alike”.

It has a “newly fitted bathroom”, open plan kitchen/diner and blends the “character and charm” of the home’s history with a “cool contemporary vibe”.

For parents, the house is found within the catchment zones for some top schools including Porter Croft, Hunters Bar Junior School and High Storrs secondary.