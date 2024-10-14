Sheffield Houses: See inside most expensive Purple Bricks home in South Yorkshire with lush views

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Oct 2024, 09:57 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 10:54 BST

A “stunning” stone-built five-bedroom home is for sale in a South Yorkshire village.

Estate agency Purple Bricks describe the home as “individually designed” and “beautiful”.

Located in the desirable village location of Harthill, Rotherham, the large garden offers far-reaching country views.

It has spacious rooms, ample natural lighting, a large driveway and double garage.

It has a price tag attached of £790,000.

The gallery below shows what the home has to offer.

If you think it could be yours, find more information and enquire further through Purple Bricks’ online listing.

1. Front of house

Purple Bricks

2. Kitchen diner

Purple Bricks

3. Dining area

Purple Bricks

4. Kitchen

Purple Bricks

