Estate agency Purple Bricks describe the home as “individually designed” and “beautiful”.
Located in the desirable village location of Harthill, Rotherham, the large garden offers far-reaching country views.
It has spacious rooms, ample natural lighting, a large driveway and double garage.
It has a price tag attached of £790,000.
The gallery below shows what the home has to offer.
If you think it could be yours, find more information and enquire further through Purple Bricks’ online listing.
