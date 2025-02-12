Take a tour inside the home in Sheffield perfect for young professionals, first time buyers and investors

A detached home in Sheffield perfect for young professionals, first time buyers and investors is on the market for £130,000.

The house, which has been shared to Zoopla by Hunters estate agents, has two bedrooms, one bathroom and an open plan kitchen/diner.

It is a charming home found on Shirley Road in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, close to the Northern General Hospital.

All the furniture inside the house will be included in the sale, the listing says.

The listing says the home will appeal to young professionals, first time buyers and investors.

An open plan kitchen/diner takes up the bulk of the ground floor. A porch to the front is the only other space.

Stairs take you to the first floor where you find both bedrooms and the bathroom.

