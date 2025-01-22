Clare House on Birkendale View is closer to Sheffield city centre than Hillsborough and is nestled between the built-up residential areas of Upperthorpe, Crookes and Walkley.

But within the greenery, trees and hedges surrounding the home it feels rural.

Birkendale View properties have rather large plots covered in shurbs and grass lawns and the raised positions give them stunning views across the sprawling city below.

Clare House is no different and is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £750,000.

The accommodation is set over two floors. The ground floor consists of a hall, two reception rooms, a utility room, a study and the incredible, open plan kitchen/dining room.

It was “expertly” extended in 2019 to create the brilliant kitchen space with a huge floor-to-ceiling window.

The original house dates back to 1846.

Upstairs, you find the three double bedrooms. The master has an en-suite shower room and the other two bedrooms share a bathroom found opposite the top of the stairs.

A wine fan would feel right at home with a cellar for their favourite bottles below the ground floor.

There is also a detached garage and workshop on the plot which would be excellent for storage or hobbies.