Hallam Towers is found within the green trees of S10 on Fulwood Road between Broomhill and Ranmoor. It is said to offer “high-end luxury”, with residents enjoying a full-time concierge on site and access to a private swimming pool, gym and sauna.

Apartment 1206 is listed with Redbrik with a guide price of £695,000. Hallam Towers in it’s current style is still relatively new - having previously been a hotel - so each and every apartment is finished with contemporary styling, large windows and private balconies.

Being on the 12th floor of the tower, the views from this apartment are “unrivalled” and span across the city with the leafy suburbs of Fulwood and Endcliffe to the west and south and the skyline of Sheffield city centre to the east.

There are two bedrooms in the property - one with an en-suite - and a main bathroom. Both bedrooms are accessible from the main hallway, which opens up at the end into the bright, spacious kitchen/living/dining area.

On top of the luxuries already inside the apartment, the property also comes with an allocated parking space and the current owners have upgraded the space to have motorised blinds on all the windows and gold fittings and a marble finish in the bathroom.