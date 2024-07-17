Inside £425,000 South Yorkshire home with SWIMMING POOL and BAR listed on the market

Harry Harrison
Digital Journalist

Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:59 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 13:10 BST

A huge four bedroom home in Dinnington, South Yorkshire with a “fantastic bar” and heated swimming pool has been listed for sale.

Found on Swinston Hill Road, this South Yorkshire home is a short drive from both Rotherham town centre and Sheffield.

It is listed on the market with Purplebricks for £425,000 and provides spacious accommodation over two floors.

The ground floor consists of a hall, study, dining room, living room, conservatory, w.c, and a kitchen/diner.

All four bedrooms and two bathrooms - one being an en-suite - are found on the first floor. Each bedroom is large enough for a double bed and come with plenty of storage space.

You will find the two special features of the property outside the main home. In a large outbuilding in the garden you will find what is essentially a pub - it is an excellent bar space described as being “fantastic” for hosting gatherings.

Beyond the bar is the outdoor heated swimming pool. The garden surrounding the pool is “low-maintenance” with artificial grass and a large BBQ area.

1. Dinnington

Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

2. Study

Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

3. Living room and dining room

Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

4. Conservatory

Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

