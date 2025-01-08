The home is found in the “desirable” village of Laughton en le Morthen in rural Rotherham where residents are said to benefit from “amazing views of open countryside”.

It is listed with Yopa estate agents with a £525,000 guide price and stands on a “good sized plot” with “ample” off road parking, a double garage and three bedrooms.

The interior of the home is described as being “spacious” and briefly comprises of an entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, dining room, a “cottage-style kitchen”, three-beds and a bathroom.

All three bedrooms are found on the first floor, along with the family bathroom. They are all quite large, offering plenty of space for additional bedroom furniture if desired, such as an armchair or dressing table.

The living room and dining room are located to the front of the ground floor, with the kitchen to the back.

Outside, a rear garden has patio and lawn space. There is also a double garage and large driveway.