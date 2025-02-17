Found on Abbey Glen in rural Maltby, Rotherham, this “outstanding” home is set on a plot the Zoopla listing states is a whopping nine acres.

The recently constructed home approaches 3,000 square feet of internal space with the double garage.

It has underfloor heating on both levels, extensive paddock land providing an “equestrian opportunity”, and it surrounded by “picturesque and tranquil” countryside.

The ground floor is expansive. Entry to the home puts you in a porch area with a central hallway beyond that.

From this hallway you can gain access to two different living rooms, a play room, dining room and kitchen.

On the first floor, there are four large bedrooms. The master bedroom is the most grand with plenty of space, a dressing area and en-suite shower room.

A modern family bathroom is found off of the first floor landing for the rest of the family to use.