A modern and "stylish" apartment in the heart of the trendy Kelham area of Sheffield is up for sale.

With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the apartment is calling for a professional or young couple to make it their own.

The floorplan, which can be found on the listing on the Redbrik website, shows a smaller ground floor, where you enter - which consists of a bedroom and shower room - and larger first floor, where most of the accommodation is found.

It is dominated by a spacious, open plan kitchen/diner/sitting room, which provides access to the terrace. It is very bright inside the apartment, thanks to the large windows which are common across the unique architecture of the modern Kelham residences.

Also on the first floor is the bright master bedroom and adjoining en-suite.

It is listed for sale for £260,000.

1 . Kelham The unique architecture of Kelham Island's modern homes is something to behold. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales

2 . Modern style The apartment is set over two floors - primarily the first floor, where you will find this open plan kitchen/diner/lounge. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales

3 . Sitting area The space in the apartment makes it easier to section off the different parts of the open place space - almost like they're different rooms. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales