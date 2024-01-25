News you can trust since 1887
11 amazing Sheffield photos inside Kelham apartment with a modern style and lovely terrace

This modern apartment is listed for £260,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 25th Jan 2024, 15:27 GMT

A modern and "stylish" apartment in the heart of the trendy Kelham area of Sheffield is up for sale.

With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the apartment is calling for a professional or young couple to make it their own.

The floorplan, which can be found on the listing on the Redbrik website, shows a smaller ground floor, where you enter - which consists of a bedroom and shower room - and larger first floor, where most of the accommodation is found.

It is dominated by a spacious, open plan kitchen/diner/sitting room, which provides access to the terrace. It is very bright inside the apartment, thanks to the large windows which are common across the unique architecture of the modern Kelham residences.

Also on the first floor is the bright master bedroom and adjoining en-suite.

It is listed for sale for £260,000.

The unique architecture of Kelham Island's modern homes is something to behold. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

1. Kelham

The unique architecture of Kelham Island's modern homes is something to behold. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The apartment is set over two floors - primarily the first floor, where you will find this open plan kitchen/diner/lounge. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

2. Modern style

The apartment is set over two floors - primarily the first floor, where you will find this open plan kitchen/diner/lounge. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The space in the apartment makes it easier to section off the different parts of the open place space - almost like they're different rooms. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

3. Sitting area

The space in the apartment makes it easier to section off the different parts of the open place space - almost like they're different rooms. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The modern style of the apartment is evident from the moment you enter. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

4. Kitchen/diner

The modern style of the apartment is evident from the moment you enter. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

