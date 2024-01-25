11 amazing Sheffield photos inside Kelham apartment with a modern style and lovely terrace
This modern apartment is listed for £260,000.
A modern and "stylish" apartment in the heart of the trendy Kelham area of Sheffield is up for sale.
With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the apartment is calling for a professional or young couple to make it their own.
The floorplan, which can be found on the listing on the Redbrik website, shows a smaller ground floor, where you enter - which consists of a bedroom and shower room - and larger first floor, where most of the accommodation is found.
It is dominated by a spacious, open plan kitchen/diner/sitting room, which provides access to the terrace. It is very bright inside the apartment, thanks to the large windows which are common across the unique architecture of the modern Kelham residences.
Also on the first floor is the bright master bedroom and adjoining en-suite.
