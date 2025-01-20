The property, found on Ulley Lane, benefits from amazing views out of the many large windows. It is listed for sale with Purplebricks for £680,000.

It features a spacious and contemporary open plan kitchen/dining/living area on the ground floor - as well as an entrance hall which leads to two bedrooms.

The ground floor bedrooms include bedroom one - with an en-suite - and a fourth bedroom which is currently used as a dressing room.

The two other bedrooms are found on the mezzanine floor above. They can be accessed off of the mezzanine living room which has facilities for a television.