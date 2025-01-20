Take a tour inside beautiful South Yorkshire property in a highly sought-after area with fantastic views

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Jan 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 11:09 BST

A unique and modern property which is “perfect for families” has been listed for sale in South Yorkshire.

The property, found on Ulley Lane, benefits from amazing views out of the many large windows. It is listed for sale with Purplebricks for £680,000.

It features a spacious and contemporary open plan kitchen/dining/living area on the ground floor - as well as an entrance hall which leads to two bedrooms.

The ground floor bedrooms include bedroom one - with an en-suite - and a fourth bedroom which is currently used as a dressing room.

The two other bedrooms are found on the mezzanine floor above. They can be accessed off of the mezzanine living room which has facilities for a television.

Patio surrounds the property and provides outdoor spaces to sit and relax in warmer, drier weather.

1. 'Stunning detached home'

Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Dining area

Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Living area

Zoopla

Photo Sales
