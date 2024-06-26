Industry-first estate and lettings agent Property Sense makes moves in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Property Sense has been appointed by developer Rise Homes to market the £39M Sheffield development. The agent’s unique, first-to-market offering includes market-leading guaranteed rent.

Stockport-based estate and letting agent disruptor, Property Sense, has been appointed to secure tenants for The Ironworks development in Sheffield city centre.

The recently launched estate agency, which has unveiled ambitious plans to disrupt the UK property market with its first-of-a-kind offering, has been tasked with letting the majority of the residential scheme by developer Rise Homes.

Comprising 229 apartments, the deal represents Property Sense’s biggest letting task to date. The firm, which only launched in April 2024, is already marketing and managing more than 500 units nationwide.

The Ironworks development

The appointment of Property Sense by Rise Homes comes off the back of the agency successfully letting the developer’s ‘The Interchange’ scheme in Stockport town centre.

Property Sense vastly accelerated lettings figures for the Stockport development, securing tenants for more than 40% of the 196 apartments within weeks of being appointed.

The agreement also marks Property Sense’s launch in Yorkshire, with the region remaining a top growth priority for the agency.

“Mike Haywood, CEO of Property Sense, said: “We’re spearheading innovation with our forward-thinking approach and have already proven that it works. From self-contained blocks in the North of England to individual buy-to-lets across the country, we’ve made huge strides in our first few months.

The Ironworks, Sheffield

“Being trusted by Rise Homes to once again deliver exceptional lettings results is fantastic and securing such a large letting contract in Sheffield enables us to demonstrate how our approach delivers enviable results.

“We’ve got ambitions to become the biggest sales and letting agent in the country and look forward to making a huge splash in Yorkshire’s buoyant property market, scaling up our operations and working with the region’s key developers.”

Property Sense launched in April 2024 as the UK’s first and only estate agent to pay UK homeowners to sell their properties and offer fully funded property maintenance and repairs with market-leading guaranteed rent.

Redefining industry standards, Property Sense services will take care of home sales and lettings, as well as offering full-service property and block management with distinct industry-first estate agent products available. Products will include an account manager to support customers through the process from start to finish.

The Ironworks, Sheffield