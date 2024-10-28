Impressive 18th to 19th century furniture in Autumn Fine Sale
Two top lots in the sale are a George II Mahogany Gainsborough-Type Library Armchair dating from the mid-18th century (estimate: £3,000-4,000, all figures exclude buyers’ premium), and a George III Carved Mahogany Chippendale-Style Foldover Tea Table made circa 1760 (est: £4,000-6,000).
Leading 19th century furniture in the sale are a Pair of Regency Calamander and Brass-Strung Side Cabinets, made in the early 1800s after a design by George Smith (est: £5,000-7,000).
A Set of Six Regency Simulated Rosewood and Parcel-Gilt Armchairs, three stamped ‘John Gee’, carry an estimate of £2,000-3,000, and there’s a Regency Rosewood, Tulipwood-Banded and Gilt-Metal-Mounted Chiffonier, stamped ‘William Wilkinson’, of Ludgate Hill, London (est: £1,500-2,500), and a George IV Partridge Wood, Rosewood-Crossbanded, Boxwood and Ebony-Strung Cylinder Bureau by William Wilkinson (est: £1,200-1,800).
Further notable lots include a French Ormolu-Mounted and Brass-Inlaid Mahogany Envelope Card Table by Paul Sormani of Paris, made circa 1880 (est: £1,500-2,000), and a Japanese Black Lacquer and Gilt-Decorated Cabinet on Stand dating from the early 20th century (est: £2,500-3,500).
A good Mahogany Eight-Day Regulator Longcase Clock with Unusual Detached Type Escapement leads the clock section of the sale. Made by Rainforth and Son, Bridgewater, circa 1850, it has an estimate of £2,500-3,000.
Among table clocks is an Ebonised Quarter-Chiming Table Clock by Benj. Baddy of London, circa 1750 (est: £1,500-2,500), and a Rosewood Brass-Inlaid Striking Table Clock signed Wilson and Son, Southampton Street, Strand, circa 1830 (est: £700-1,000).
Also of note are a Rosewood Eight-Day Marine Chronometer by Muston and Gath, London and Bristol, circa 1850 (est: £2,500-3,000), and a Mahogany Stick Barometer, made in London circa 1800 by Dollond (est: £600-800).
Highlights of Asian Art and Ceramics include a Chinese Carved Pale Celadon Jade Carving ‘Washing the Sacred Elephant’, from the 18th or 19th century. With an estimate of £4,000-6,000, it is thought to depict the sage known as the Great Master Samantabhadra, who lived in the Ch’ien-Lung period of 1736-1795. A strong section of rugs includes a Fine Bidjar Carpet, made in Iranian Kurdistan circa 1880, estimate £7,000-9,000.
The sale will be on public view from November 10 – 14.