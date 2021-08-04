Immaculate town house with Juliette balcony in Sheffield for sale at £180,000 - take a look inside

An immaculate town house with a Juliette balcony in Sheffield’s trendy Kelham Island district is for sale at £180,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 1:57 pm

The property is a one bedroom town house on Little Kelham Street and is described as immaculate with many stand out features.

It is on the market with Purplebricks and the brochure says features include the fabulous open plan living space with double doors and Juliette balcony, a high spec fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and superb location.

For details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/1-bedroom-town-house-sheffield-1231124

1. Great location

Kelham Island was recently named in the top 10 for hippest places to live in the UK and winner of the Greatest Neighbourhood in the UK 2018.

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Open plan

Features include the fabulous open plan living space with double doors.

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Living area

Stairs from the entrance hall lead up to the open plan living area and double doors to a Juliette balcony.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Bathroom

Clever design makes the most of the space with a walk-in shower and storage space.

Photo: Purplebricks

