Immaculate town house with Juliette balcony in Sheffield for sale at £180,000 - take a look inside
An immaculate town house with a Juliette balcony in Sheffield’s trendy Kelham Island district is for sale at £180,000.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 1:57 pm
The property is a one bedroom town house on Little Kelham Street and is described as immaculate with many stand out features.
It is on the market with Purplebricks and the brochure says features include the fabulous open plan living space with double doors and Juliette balcony, a high spec fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and superb location.
For details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/1-bedroom-town-house-sheffield-1231124
