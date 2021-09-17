Huge 8 bedroom home sells for just £199,500
An eight bedroom home close to Rotherham town centre sold at auction for £199,500.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:09 am
The house on College Road, was described as a superb looking property by Auction House South Yorkshire, which set a guide price of £180,000.
The auction brochure said the property had been converted into a modern eight bedroom detached house in multiple occupation with three out of the eight rooms let producing an annual income of £14,040. The property has the potential for the rental income to increase to £37,440 when fully let.