Huge 8 bedroom home sells for just £199,500

The house on College Road, was described as a superb looking property by Auction House South Yorkshire , which set a guide price of £180,000.

The auction brochure said the property had been converted into a modern eight bedroom detached house in multiple occupation with three out of the eight rooms let producing an annual income of £14,040. The property has the potential for the rental income to increase to £37,440 when fully let.