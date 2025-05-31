How you could move into a three-bedroom home for only £52,000

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 31st May 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 31st May 2025, 10:31 BST
This three-bed semi-detached house offers an opportunity to get on the property ladder for only £52,000.This three-bed semi-detached house offers an opportunity to get on the property ladder for only £52,000.
This three-bed semi-detached house offers an opportunity to get on the property ladder for only £52,000.
Getting any home these days can be a challenge, but an opportunity may have just opened up.

With a fully-fitted kitchen, back garden and drive, this house is easily adaptable into a perfect home, and comes with a cheap price tag.

Those hoping to move in can do so for only £52,000.

This cost covers a 25 per cent share of the house, essentially splitting ownership with another stakeholder.

A monthly rent fee of £194.41 will still be required to the leading stakeholder, if the buyer does purchase 25 per cent.

So take a look around this three-bed, semi-detached house on Moss Drive in Killamarsh.

