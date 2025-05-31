How you could move into a three-bedroom home for only £52,000
With a fully-fitted kitchen, back garden and drive, this house is easily adaptable into a perfect home, and comes with a cheap price tag.
Those hoping to move in can do so for only £52,000.
This cost covers a 25 per cent share of the house, essentially splitting ownership with another stakeholder.
A monthly rent fee of £194.41 will still be required to the leading stakeholder, if the buyer does purchase 25 per cent.
So take a look around this three-bed, semi-detached house on Moss Drive in Killamarsh.
