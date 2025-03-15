Sheffield houses: How to get on the property ladder in Sheffield for just £10,000
Listed on property website, Zoopla, is a room in a shared flat with communal facilities - due up at auction, listed at £10,000.
Being sold by Reeds Rain, the listing says the room part of the Heritage Hall Lodge development - a Grade II Listed building described as “ a striking historical building, steeped in character and charm.”
The building on Oxford Street, Crookesmoor, has retained many original features, offering a unique blend of period elegance with modern living.
It is said to be “ideal for buyers who appreciate the beauty of classic architecture and the allure of a historically significant property.”
It comes with its own en-suite shower room.
The listing says: “The location is perfect for both students and young professionals.
“Situated near Sheffield city centre, this flat benefits from excellent transport links, making it an easy commute to local universities, workplaces, and amenities.
“The room itself is generously sized with modern furnishings, large windows, and plenty of natural light, making it an ideal space for personal comfort and comes with an en-suite shower room.
“The shared kitchen and living areas offer a social and welcoming space for residents.
“Heritage Hall Lodge is located in a highly sought-after area of Sheffield, close to universities, vibrant local cafes, bars, shops, and transport connections. Whether you're a student, a young professional, or an investor looking for a lucrative rental opportunity, this location has it all.”