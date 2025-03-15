If you are wondering how you will ever get on the property ladder, this could be right up your street.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Listed on property website, Zoopla, is a room in a shared flat with communal facilities - due up at auction, listed at £10,000.

A room in a shared flat in Sheffield is up for auction, listed at £10,000 | Reeds Rain (Via Zoopla)

Being sold by Reeds Rain, the listing says the room part of the Heritage Hall Lodge development - a Grade II Listed building described as “ a striking historical building, steeped in character and charm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building on Oxford Street, Crookesmoor, has retained many original features, offering a unique blend of period elegance with modern living.

It is said to be “ideal for buyers who appreciate the beauty of classic architecture and the allure of a historically significant property.”

It comes with its own en-suite shower room.

The listing says: “The location is perfect for both students and young professionals.

“Situated near Sheffield city centre, this flat benefits from excellent transport links, making it an easy commute to local universities, workplaces, and amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The room itself is generously sized with modern furnishings, large windows, and plenty of natural light, making it an ideal space for personal comfort and comes with an en-suite shower room.

“The shared kitchen and living areas offer a social and welcoming space for residents.

“Heritage Hall Lodge is located in a highly sought-after area of Sheffield, close to universities, vibrant local cafes, bars, shops, and transport connections. Whether you're a student, a young professional, or an investor looking for a lucrative rental opportunity, this location has it all.”