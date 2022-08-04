How to create luxurious garden space, despite cost of living pressures

As more people spend time at home rather than on days out or visiting restaurants, maintaining personal spaces may be more important than you think.

With this in mind, outdoor furniture experts have revealed affordable tricks that can transform your garden on a budget.

From solar lighting to alfresco accessories, you can make small, cost-effective changes and tweaks to your outdoor space to brighten it up without breaking the bank!

Use a parasol to give an impression and deal with whatever summer brings - be it glaring sun or persistent drizzle.

Light the way

When it comes to designing an outdoor space, lighting tends to be overlooked. Although it may not be needed during the daytime, as soon as the sun begins to set, your guests will be thankful that you aren’t expecting them to sit in the dark, or move indoors.

So to give your space a lavish vibe, incorporate solar powered lanterns. Contemporary and elegant, solar lanterns are the ideal lighting solution, and accessory, for your patio or deck. Place them in a corner, or at the edge of a furniture piece, for an angular look that feels chic during the daytime, and cosy when the stars come out.

Dress the floor

Cushions and hardwearing rugs can transform outdoor spaces

One of the simplest ways to make your outdoor space feel more opulent is to consider comforts that we wouldn’t expect to find outdoors.

If you have a seating arrangement, why not add an outdoor rug? This creates sumptuous comfort with a stylish aesthetic, that will work wonders. Choose a rug that co-ordinates with your furniture, and ensure you select one with hardwearing, weatherproof materials.

Add some shade

If you’re looking to create a holiday vibe, use a parasol. Parasols are excellent additions to your outdoor space, as they can be used in multiple ways to improve your alfresco living. From providing shelter if the unpredictable British weather turns to drizzle, to creating shade when the sun beats down in the heat of summer – parasols can enhance your garden 365 days of the year.

For a chic modern look, opt for a parasol that has a wooden pole, and a canopy that coordinates with your existing furniture.

Accessorise, Accessorise, Accessorise

If you are happy with your current outdoor furniture setup, don’t forget that accessories can enhance your space and make it more welcoming. For example, adding throw cushions to your sofa set will help to create a cosy ambience, with visual interest.

Choose throw pillows that harmonize, but be bold and not too matchy. Choose a pattern with mutual colour palettes, such as a botanical pattern if you have existing neutral-toned furniture. Be sure that the pillows are weatherproof, breathable, and fade resistant. Quality materials and manufacturing will always save you money in the end, as they last longer.

Whether you are seeking to increase comfort with accessories, or ensure you can use your alfresco space 365 days of the year, the above tips from the experts at Harbour Lifestyle will help you transform any area.