Sheffield ranks among the UK’s top 10 fastest cities to sell property, with expert Jack Malnick revealing why - and which homes go quickest.

Sheffield is in the top 10 fastest cities to sell property in the UK, in new data from property firm Property Solvers.

Jack Malnick, MD of Sell House Fast said of Sheffield’s fast-paced property market: “Appearing in the top 10 fastest UK property markets, reflects a highly competitive market driven by a blend of strong local demand, relatively affordable property prices and continued regeneration across the city.”

He has also broken down the types of homes that sell the fastest in Sheffield.

He said: “Terraced and semi-detached homes - popular with first-time buyers and young families - are selling fastest- 23 less days than Sheffield’s average.”

“Flats, while slower to move at 138 days, still perform better than in some other UK cities such as Aberdeen.”

Mr Malnick said that homes priced between £200,000 and £300,000 sell the fastest in Sheffield.

Interestingly, this is only marginally faster than those in the £300,000 to £400,000 range, suggesting strong appetite across mid-market brackets.

One-bedroom flats under £100,000 are the slowest sellers, likely due to limited buyer demand and high investor caution around recent regulatory changes for landlords.

He also notes that Sheffield’s impressive performance beats out Leeds, Liverpool, and even Manchester.

“This may be attributed to a balanced mix of urban development, proximity to green space, and a large student and graduate population helping to drive demand in certain segments,” he concluded.

The UK cities where homes sell the fastest have been listed below, along with the average time it takes to sell:

You can take a closer look at the data from the campaign here.