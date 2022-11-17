This four-bed family home in Oughtibridge in Sheffield seems to match all the criteria determined by a recent study on Yorkshire people’s dream “forever home”.

The ideal “forever home” for Yorkshire residents is a detached, four-bedroom property with big windows and countryside views, worth around £492,000, according to the study by Origin. We scoured Rightmove to find this property, which is the closest thing to Yorkshire’s “forever home” on the Sheffield market right now.

Based in Oughtibridge, this detached property certainly seems to fit the Yorkshire “forever home” criteria. It’s right at the end of a private cul-de-sac and is surrounded by woodland and greenery.

It’s currently listed at £489,995 with Barratt Homes, with a reception room at the front of the property and what is currently a study room, which could be transformed to a children’s playroom. Both the reception room and a children’s playroom were additional features in Yorkshire’s ideal “forever home”.

If you like the look of this property and would like to see more, you can find it on Rightmove, here.

1. Main Road, Oughtibridge This family home is surrounded by greenery and woodland, giving you a good dose of those sought after views. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Modern kitchen This kitchen has been upgraded and itself is worth £3,200. It's modern finish compliments the entire property. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Open-plan living/dining The kitchen shares this open-plan space with the dining and living area. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Lounge This lounge is the perfect reception room wanted by some many Yorkshire residents in their "forever home". Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales