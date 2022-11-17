Houses for sale Sheffield: This four-bed detached 'forever home' hits the market
This four-bed family home in Oughtibridge in Sheffield seems to match all the criteria determined by a recent study on Yorkshire people’s dream “forever home”.
The ideal “forever home” for Yorkshire residents is a detached, four-bedroom property with big windows and countryside views, worth around £492,000, according to the study by Origin. We scoured Rightmove to find this property, which is the closest thing to Yorkshire’s “forever home” on the Sheffield market right now.
Based in Oughtibridge, this detached property certainly seems to fit the Yorkshire “forever home” criteria. It’s right at the end of a private cul-de-sac and is surrounded by woodland and greenery.
It’s currently listed at £489,995 with Barratt Homes, with a reception room at the front of the property and what is currently a study room, which could be transformed to a children’s playroom. Both the reception room and a children’s playroom were additional features in Yorkshire’s ideal “forever home”.